Cuyahoga Falls man facing felony charges after coughing on police, fire personnel

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls man is facing charges after coughing on police and fire personnel who responded to his house when he as intoxicated, Stow Municipal Court records show.
According to the court records, Jared McDowell was intoxicated when police were called to his Hanover Street home on April 6.
When police and fire arrived, McDowell took off his ask and “forcefully coughed, expelling a cloud of liquid saliva droplets” at them, according to court records.
Records show a judge ordered him to be tested for coronavirus at Western Reserve Hospital.
According to the records, McDowell was charged with fifth-degree felony harassment by an inmate and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
McDowell has not entered a plea for the felony charge, but he did plead not guilty to the misdemeanor, according to court records.
Court records show McDowell is due back in court on April 22.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.