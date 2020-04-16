East Cleveland Police shoot suspect after he pulled out firearm while running away from officers

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who was walking around with a knife at a gas station was shot by East Cleveland Police after pulling out a firearm while running away from officers, according to the report.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said officers were sent to the 15300 block of Euclid Avenue for a male with a knife around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers arrived on scene and looked for the suspect at a gas station parking lot, according to Chief Gardner.
Chief Gardner said officers then left the gas station and saw a male matching the suspect’s description with a knife before he ran away.
The suspect then began throwing contraband from his clothing onto the ground while running away from officers, according to the chief.
The report said the suspect then pulled a firearm from his waistband.
Chief Gardner said an officer then fired one round and struck the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody before he was brought to University Hospitals, where he remains in stable condition, according to the chief.
According to the report, the firearm the suspect dropped was later recovered at the scene.
Chief Gardner said the assistance of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested.
The BCI will be the primary investigative unit for the officer-involved shooting, according to the chief.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.