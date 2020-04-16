19 First Alert Weather: Widespread snow moves in Friday morning, just flurries until then

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How much snow did you wake up to this morning?
Here are the highest snowfall totals we received.
Today we will be in between weather systems.
Some of us are seeing a fair amount of sunshine, but it is quite chilly out there.
Temperatures will only top out in the low 40s.
Back the forecast now.
Moisture from Lake Michigan could spark a few afternoon rain or snow showers south of Cleveland.
Most of us should stay dry through the evening.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight in advance of our next big weathermaker.
This system will arrive early Friday, bringing us widespread snow for the morning hours.
This has prompted us to issue a 19 First Alert Weather Day for the threat of widespread accumulating snowfall.
As temperatures warm to near 40 degrees tomorrow afternoon, we may change to a wintry mix of rain and snow.
A general trace to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast for tomorrow.
While we don’t always see snow in mid-April, it’s not particularly unusual.
We average 3.3 inches of snow in Cleveland in April.
We average 2.7 inches of snow in Akron in April.
The snow will move out late Friday night, making for a nice, dry start to the weekend.
