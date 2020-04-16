Frustration over pending unemployment claims continues to grow; state to open up benefits to more Ohioans next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New numbers show Ohio’s unemployment office has received more claims in four weeks versus the last two years combined.
At this point, some people tell 19 News investigators they have been waiting on their claims to go through for more than a month.
Katie Yauger was working her way through college as a bartender until last month.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster. It really is,” she said.
She was laid off from Bullfrogs in North Ridgeville because of the pandemic.
“You wake up now and you don’t know,” she said. “You don’t know if you’re going to have $5 for milk.”
It’s not only herself she’s struggling to provide for, but also her 8-year-old son.
“I don’t feel like I have my independence right now, because I have nothing coming in for my family,” she said.
After five straight weeks of applying, she says the status of each of her unemployment claims remains “pending.”
She wanted 19 News investigators to make sure ODJFS Director Kim Hall knows how frustrated she and many others are right now.
Hall says the state’s unemployment system works fine with normal call volumes.
“We are diligently working to get up to speed,” Hall said. “If we had a system with the ability to help this volume, I suspect a criticism would have been that we had overbuilt the system.”
In order to deal with the current system, the state is asking people to stop calling just because their claim is sitting on pending.
“I know that is a hard urge to resist," Hall said.
It is-- because people know if they get through to an agent, it could move their process forward.
However, Hall suggests that people wait until ODJFS contacts them with directions on how to proceed. There’s just really no telling though how long that could take.
“It’s just really upsetting,” Yauger said. “I hope get can get our answers soon. I really do. It’s hard emotionally and mentally. It’s sad.”
A bit of good news did come out of our interview with Director Hall Thursday.
We’ve received hundreds of calls and emails from people who were originally denied benefits because they didn’t meet the minimum standard of making at least $269 dollars a week working at least 20 hours.
But now, there’s still new hope for them and other people who work for themselves.
Starting next week, both people who are self employed and people who didn’t make enough to get regular unemployment could receive help from the state through a new program.
“They would be eligible under the PUA,” Hall said.
Hall says the state of Ohio created a new program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA.
“There would still be an analysis of what the wages are, but everyone is eligible if they have been laid off as a part of the pandemic result,” she said.
The PUA system is supposed to operate almost completely separate from the traditional unemployment insurance.
So, Director Hall says accepting more claims should not affect that already overloaded system.
The state will begin accepting applications next week to gather information from those who will qualify for payments.
However, the system isn’t expected to be complete to pay out money until mid-May.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.