Fund to Feed Our First Responders delivering meals to coronavirus crisis heroes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders get to take their minds off preparing a meal, restaurants get business during a slow time, and students off from school get to deliver the meals.
“The EMTs, the paramedics, the nurses, the doctors,” said organizer Amanda Puhlman, a Keller Williams realtor. “They’re working twenty-four/seven and then who wants to go home and think about cooking a meal?"
Puhlman’s Keller Williams team funded the first week and others like Ohio Real Title this week and Sean Hadley with CrossCountry Mortgage, stepping forward to make deliveries possible for five weeks.
And they’ve enlisted some special helpers to get the meals to the families.
“Amanda has a team of high school seniors, my son is one of them,” said Gia “Gigi” Ilijasic, owner of Gigi’s on Fairmount. “Wonderful kids who are kind of a little bit lost right now without school so it gives them a real purpose and I think that’s really important.”
Marotta’s in Cleveland Heights provided meals for 40 first responders last week with Gigi providing about 90 this week.
Doug Katz’s Zhug on Cedar Road will prepare the meals next week followed by City Barbeque and Choola in Beachwood.
“To be part of it is so personally fulfilling because I’m able to work with my best friend,” said Gigi. “To give back to the community is just amazing and I’m so fortunate to be a part of it.”
Fire Station Friday will serve meals to fifteen fire stations on April 24th and Thursday, May 14th the group will feed policemen and women.
You can find out how to help at the group’s Facebook page.