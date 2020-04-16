Garfield Heights Giant Eagle switching to curbside pickup and delivery this weekend

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Giant Eagle, located on Transportation Boulevard, will be temporarily converted into a curbside pickup center starting this Sunday.
This transition, which has already occurred at the company’s Cuyahoga Falls location, is expected to significantly increase the number of daily curbside pickup and delivery orders, according to a press release.
“As we explore creative opportunities to increase our curbside pickup and delivery capacity, we have been very pleased with the results of our recent Howe Avenue Giant Eagle conversion..." said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a prepared statement.
The Garfield Heights location will close to the public on Friday at 9 p.m., and shift to curbside pickup and delivery operations on Sunday.
This location will fulfill next-day pickup and delivery orders, and all payments will be processed online to reduce contact between customers and employees.
Slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.
The Garfield Heights in-store pharmacy will continue to operate for prescription pickup or drop off both in-pharmacy and at the drive-thru from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Patients are encouraged to speak to a pharmacy Team Member to determine the best way to obtain their medications.
Additionally, the liquor agency within the Garfield Heights location will be accessible for guests through a dedicated entrance from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Nearby locations, including the Southgate, Biddulph Plaza, Beachwood and Parma Giant Eagle locations will be preparing for increased in-store shopping trips from guests who typically shop at the Garfield Heights location.
Guests can place their orders through the Giant Eagle grocery app or Giant Eagle’s new grocery ordering website //gianteagle.com/grocery.
