389 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio; at least 8,414 cases statewide

Gov. Mike DeWine
By Chris Anderson | April 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 2:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 389 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 8,414 cases reported statewide; an increase in 623 new positive tests over a 24-hour period.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Thursday to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.

An additional 175 cases and 16 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 2,331 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, 707 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,331, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.

Eighty-seven of Ohio's 88 counties now have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus.

