The Greater Cleveland Food Bank distributed food to over 3,000 families on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank distributed tons of food Thursday at the Muni Lot, where thousands lined up for it.
Monroe Millen returned to get some much needed and appreciated food.
“Basically, can goods and milk. Cereal, stuff like that," he said.
Vehicles started lining up well before the 2-5 p.m. scheduled distribution.
Lots of people waited patiently until it was their time to pull up for some food.
Each vehicle had to have a pre-registered number, then authorities and guardsmen put the food in the trunk.
Karen Pozna is the communications director for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“The need is really continuing to increase. At least 30% of them are new clients, meaning that they’ve never been to one of our pantries or the Food Bank before for help," she said.
