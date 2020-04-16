Greater Cleveland RTA to get $111 million in federal funds during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Transit Authority will receive roughly $111 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress last month, according to U.S. Representatives Marcy Kaptur (OH-9) and Marcia Fudge (OH-11).
Congress set aside $25 billion of the legislation to support transit agencies and their workers as they have seen a dramatic drop in revenues across the nation as a result of social distancing.
The funding will be used to protect transit agency jobs and fund the employee’s paychecks during the public health emergency, according to Rep. Kaptur.
Rep. Kaptur said Ohio will receive a total of $472,118,324 under this program.
According to Rep. Kaptur, the Federal Transit Administration specifically told agencies that these funds can be used for emergency protective measures to eliminate or lessen public health safety threats by taking measures such as enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts of bus shelters, rolling stock, and stations; placing hand sanitizer dispensers in high traffic areas; and providing personal protective equipment where and when appropriate.
“At a time when ridership is down but the health risks for workers have increased, these funds offer a critical bridge for GCRTA to keep our community connected while prioritizing public health,” said Rep. Kaptur. “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to GCRTA employees who are still on the job despite the risks to their own safety. I will continue to fight tooth and nail in Congress to make sure our communities in Northern Ohio receive their fair share as our country faces its greatest public health and economic threat in over a century.”
“As the spread of COVID-19 contributes to reduced ridership and cut backs for transit systems across the country, we must ensure residents in the Greater Cleveland area can continue to rely on RTA to get to and from work, grocery stores, pharmacies and other locations deemed essential during the pandemic,” said Rep. Fudge. “The CARES package was a good start to supporting our regional transportation system and its employees, but more may be needed. I will continue to advocate for future relief that invests in our transit system and the people who keep our buses, trains and routes running.”
“On behalf of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) we’d like to thank Representative Marcy Kaptur and Representative Marcia Fudge and the Ohio Congressional delegation for your prompt support of the CARES Act,” said GCRTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong. “As hundreds of thousands of Greater Clevelanders follow the state and federal mandates, including the Governor’s “stay at home” orders, ridership has dropped, and GCRTA has seen a significant loss in sales tax and fare revenue, as a result. Your concerted efforts on our behalf will help finance our ability to provide essential transportation services and to remain a critical lifeline to the community.”
