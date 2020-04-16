Greater Cleveland RTA to get $111 million in federal funds during coronavirus crisis

“As the spread of COVID-19 contributes to reduced ridership and cut backs for transit systems across the country, we must ensure residents in the Greater Cleveland area can continue to rely on RTA to get to and from work, grocery stores, pharmacies and other locations deemed essential during the pandemic,” said Rep. Fudge. “The CARES package was a good start to supporting our regional transportation system and its employees, but more may be needed. I will continue to advocate for future relief that invests in our transit system and the people who keep our buses, trains and routes running.”