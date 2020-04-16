Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will look more like the Browns again. The team has unveiled new uniforms that resemble ones from the past and were inspired by Cleveland's rich history. The new uniforms will feature brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers. Both will be worn with brown or white pants. The team has eliminated its orange pants. This is the second time the Browns have altered their look since 2015. Fans have been pushing the team for a more classic, traditional look. The COVID-19 outbreak altered the team's plans for a splashy unveiling.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is expected to add depth to Ohio State's injury-ravaged running back corps. Sermon is a graduate transfer whose season was cut short by a knee injury after nine games last year. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says he thinks Sermon will be in line to contribute if and when fall camp starts. Ohio State has two returning running backs who are recovering from injuries — Master Teague III and Marcus Crowley. Teague suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of spring practice, before it was called off entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic.