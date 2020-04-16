Indians’ Francona intrigued by MLB options to start season

“MLB has done a really good job of explaining, ‘Hey, if and when we play, it’ll be appropriate to play. We’re not going to take away from other people, and certainly the safety of our players and their families comes into play,’” Francona said. “We’re going to have to be willing to make some — whether concessions or be flexible — because it’s just not realistic that we’re going to start playing in Cleveland right away. It’s just not going to happen.”