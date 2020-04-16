At least 826 residents in Ohio’s long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health now provides a detailed list of all long-term care facilities in the state where a resident has the coronavirus.
According to Dr. Amy Acton, at least 826 residents within facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
Koester Pavilion in Miami County has the most reported cases with 65, followed by ManorCare Health in Parma with 63.
As of Thursday afternoon, at least 389 deaths from the coronavirus and 8,414 cases have been reported.
