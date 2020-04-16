List: COVID-19 cases inside Ohio’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country have seen a cluster of coronavirus cases.
Cuyahoga County has 14 facilities with at least one case.
There are some significant clusters in Northeast Ohio facilities, including ManorCare Health Services in Parma with 63 cases, Altercare of Alliance with 55 cases, and Ohio Living Rockynol in Summit county with 28 cases.
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregational-style facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
Ohio has setup a special dashboard online to help you track the cases in these facilities.
The dashboard shows the number of cases among staff, patients or residents.
Find the complete list here and it will be updated by the state daily at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.