Mayfield Heights family of first responders donates lunch and dinner to Hillcrest Hospital nurses

Mayfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights family of first responders collected donations to buy the nurses at Hillcrest Hospital lunch and dinner Thursday.
Diane Snider is an ultrsound technician, her husband Van is a police officer and their daughter Macie is a nurse’s aide.
Diane, who is also the Mayfield Heights City Council president, collected donations from the mayor, administrative staff and council members.
She also got donations from several Mayfield Heights businesses; including, Piccalo’s, DiBella’s Subs, Georgio’s Pizza, Arrabiatta’s, Cork-n-Bottle and Master Pizza.
“We want to thank you for your dedication to your profession. We are so honored to have HEROES like you working in our community”, said Diane.
