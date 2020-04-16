Mentor manufacturer donating 500,000 face shields to both local and national hospital systems

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A manufacturer in Mentor is adapting a production line to churn out PPE for hospitals fighting COVID-19.
Avery Dennison Medical will donate 500,000 face shields to the Cleveland Clinic, the Lake Health Hospital System, and to several other hospitals across the country.
The company is also connecting PPE suppliers with healthcare providers to help put life-saving equipment into the hands of frontline health workers.
“We urge every company in the manufacturing sector that can repurpose production to join the battle against COVID-19,” said Neal Carty, business director for Avery Dennison Medical, in a prepared statement “Our team has shown tremendous agility and creativity, which is a testament to their dedication during these extraordinary times.”
