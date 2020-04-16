Northeast Ohio restaurant owners preparing to reopen their businesses

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news for local business owners: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will start reopening some businesses in phases starting May 1.
A lot of restaurant owners are already making plans to open safely, including Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted. The restaurant chain’s owner said he wants to make sure his customers practice social distancing, so he plans on seating customers at every other table.
Tony George has been in the restaurant business for decades, but he said nothing could’ve prepared him for the coronavirus pandemic
“I’ve never seen nothing like this in the 40 years I’ve been in business,” said George owner of the Harry Buffalo restaurant chain. “We’re very concerned about our employees.”
George had to lay off 90% of his employees, but kept the rest to sanitize, paint and revamp his restaurants. He hopes to rehire all of them once things are back to normal.
George is preparing to reopen and is hoping the governor will give them the green light on May 1.
“The business owners are responsible,” George said. “They don’t want their employees to get sick. They don’t want their customers to get sick it’s not good for business. You have to allow the economy to open back up.”
When he does reopen, George says he plans to do so responsibly
“Having my staff wear masks,” he said. “Make sure there’s hand sanitizer all over in the restaurant, check their temperatures coming into work in the morning.”
He said customers will have to get their temperatures taken too. They won’t be required to wear masks, but he’ll encourage it.
George said if restaurants aren’t reopened in May, he’s worried a lot of local businesses will be forced to shut down permanently.
