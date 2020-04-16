Northeast Ohio Weather: Blustery day with afternoon temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. It remains very chilly for the season and the wind won’t help matters. A west wind is in the forecast at 10-20 mph making for a winter-like feel for sure. Afternoon temperatures only make it into the lower to middle 40s area wide. I went with a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture from Lake Michigan could spark off a few afternoon rain or snow showers south of Cleveland. Most of us should stay dry today. Clouds will be on the increase in advance of the system tomorrow. We have a FIRST ALERT for some April snow. It will arrive in the morning.