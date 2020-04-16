Ohio businesses forced to lay off more employees as coronavirus continues to pull down economy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many businesses have been forced to lay off employees amidst the coronavirus to weather the economic storm.
According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there have been roughly 5,000 layoffs in the Cleveland area.
Some of the biggest numbers come from Jack Casino with 1,561 layoffs between their downtown and North Randall locations. Cinemark has laid off 1,303 employees statewide. Many layoffs are happening at local restaurants and bars following Governor DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
Businesses are required to give the state notice when laying off 500 or more people, or at least a third of their employees.
The layoffs span regionally and statewide.
Some of of the biggest layoffs impacted in the Cleveland regional area include:
-Rock Hall, 108 layoffs
-Great Lakes Brewing Co., 116 layoffs
-Goodwill, 426 layoffs (Greater Cleveland and eastern OH)
-Westin Cleveland downtown, 256 layoffs
-Cinemark USA, 1,303 layoffs (statewide)
-Arhaus Furniture, 188 layoffs (statewide)
-Jack Casino, 1,561 layoffs
- InterContinental Cleveland Conference Center, 120
- Renaissance Cleveland Hotel , 126
-North American Dental Group, 443 (statewide)
A representative from North American Dental Group told 19 News their layoffs and furloughs are only temporary, since they are not allowed to do dentistry under state orders.
She said they are keeping in contact with all employees and still offering benefits and they will be hired back when they can reopen.
