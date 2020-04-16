Ohio Gov. DeWine said he intends on starting to lift restrictions when stay-at-home order expires on May 1

By Chris Anderson | April 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 2:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he intends on beginning to lift restrictions for Ohioans when the current stay-at-home order expires on May 1.

“I am an optimist and am confident that Ohioans will also live up to the challenge of doing things differently as we open back up beginning on May 1,” DeWine suggested during Thursday’s regular press conference.

Gov. DeWine has not yet detailed a thorough strategy for opening non-essential businesses, but he did cite a plan to keep employees and customers safe at one Ohio company, which included regular health screenings on the job.

