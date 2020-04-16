Owner of Summit Motorsports Park says he’s not waiting for permission to open from Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Summit Motorsports Park in Huron County said he is opening his raceway for the 2020 season no matter what.
Bill Bader Jr. took to social media to share his thoughts on the challenges presented to him and other business owners during the coronavirus public health crisis.
“We are starving,” Bader said in a video shared on Wednesday evening.
**Video contains profanity**
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued a stay-at-home order through May 1 at the earliest, which applies to all non-essential businesses and travel.
A ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people has also been directed for all of Ohio.
“If they had their way, they would save every human life,” Bader said. “The question I would have for them is, at what expense?”
Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert for the National Institute of Health, suggested during a recent interview with ESPN that sports may only return this year if they are played without spectators.
Despite the restrictions and recommendations, Bader, who said he had to let go of the majority of his full-time staff, is deciding to open based off of financial reasons.
“Summit Motorsports Park is not going to wait for permission,” Bader stated. “Summit Motorsports Park is not going to wait for Dr. Fauci and Amy Acton and Mike DeWine because none of them know I exist and none of them really care.”
Bader said he government agencies have offered financial assistance during the pandemic, but he has yet to receive any help.
“I’m not asking. I’m opening,” Bader stated.
The owner said a schedule for the 2020 motorsports park should be released sometime next week.
