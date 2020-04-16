Rotary donates disinfection unit to Berea firefighters

Rotary donates disinfection unit to Berea firefighters
File photo of an ambulance (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Michael Dakota | April 16, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:52 PM

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rotary Club of Berea has donated a Moonbeam 3 mobile disinfection device to the Berea Fire Department.

The Moonbeam 3 is manufactured by Codonics in Middleburg Heights.

The cost of the unit was $24,900 and was paid for by the Berea Rotary Foundation.

The Moonbeam 3 uses ultraviolet light to disinfect ambulances in 3-5 minutes.

This will allow fast turnaround times for Berea’s two emergency vehicles.

Currently, the squads are disinfected by hand, which takes 20-30 minutes.

The Moonbeam 3 also can be used inside the station to disinfect living quarters and can be used by the Berea Police Department.

