Rotary donates disinfection unit to Berea firefighters

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rotary Club of Berea has donated a Moonbeam 3 mobile disinfection device to the Berea Fire Department.
The Moonbeam 3 is manufactured by Codonics in Middleburg Heights.
The cost of the unit was $24,900 and was paid for by the Berea Rotary Foundation.
The Moonbeam 3 uses ultraviolet light to disinfect ambulances in 3-5 minutes.
This will allow fast turnaround times for Berea’s two emergency vehicles.
Currently, the squads are disinfected by hand, which takes 20-30 minutes.
The Moonbeam 3 also can be used inside the station to disinfect living quarters and can be used by the Berea Police Department.
