Smith Bros. Mulch launches “mulch for meals” fundraiser to help Medina County food bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
You can help feed a child in Medina County just by buying mulch.
This initiative was started by the president of Smith Bros. Mulch.
"We just thought this was a great opportunity with the way everything is going on in this world,” said Jeremy Smith, president of Smith Bros. Mulch. “That we can reach out and create this, we’re really excited to see how far this can go.”
Smith says they launched this fundraiser right before Easter and they’ve had a great response so far. “We’ve had a lot of people stepping up and we had sales start and we’re starting to collect the funds, it’s great,” said Smith.
For every yard of mulch you buy, Smith Bros. Mulch will donate a week’s worth of meals for a child through Feeding Medina County.
The head of Feeding Medina County, Sandy Hinkle, says this help comes at time when the number of people needing food increases drastically each week.
"Initially, on average, we were just a few hundred, we’re now over 1,300 that we pack for,” said Hinkle.
Hinkle added she is always grateful for the support of the Medina community.
“When the community can think of.. a creative way to help someone like us who’s trying to help the entire county who are most vulnerable and most in need... especially the children, that’s a win, win across the board,” said Hinkle.
