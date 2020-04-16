Tuscarawas County Health Department explains struggle of combating coronavirus crisis in rural areas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rural healthcare systems are dealing with a different set of challenges when it comes to responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward explained the unique hurdles and circumstances our rural counties are facing, especially when it comes to healthcare workers staffing hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.
“Many of our long term care facilities share employees so you have a provider who goes to multiple facilities throughout county you have nurses that do shifts at one location and go to another location, and obviously one of the things that is recommended is that facilities do not share employees right now that’s just something that’s completely not feasible,” Seward said.
