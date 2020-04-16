U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect hiding on Cleveland’s Southeast Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals forced their way into a home on Cleveland’s Southeast side and arrested a 19-year-old man wanted for a December murder.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Miguel Gomez shot two men on Dec. 7, 2019 in the 600 block of East 107th Street in Cleveland.
One man survived and one man died from his injuries.
Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Gomez to a home in the 3800 block of East 71st Street.
Early Thursday morning, agents forced their way into the home and took Gomez into custody without incident.
“Our team continues the commitment to the communities we serve by working hard to get violent criminals out of their city streets and behind bars," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.