Barrio sells out first round of take home build-your-own taco kits in less than a day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barrio is back for Taco Tuesday with take home build-your-own taco kits!
Barrio said it made the “difficult but correct decision” to shut down and not to offer to-go, curbside or delivery from March 15 on when Governor Mike DeWine closed full-service restaurants down during the coronavirus crisis.
That is, until this upcoming Tueaday.
Unfortunately, if you didn’t already pre-order your take home build-your-own taco kit to pick up on April 21 at the Strongsville location, you’ll have to wait for the next Taco Tuesday Taco Kit Day.
Barrio announced it sold out of its first round of orders in about half a day.
Each $25 taco kit feeds four people with eight tacos to fill with:
- 8 soft shells
- One Protein (served cold) – Your choice of ground beef, chicken, or black beans
- Chihuahua Cheese
- Pico de Gallo
- Verde Slaw
- Cilantro Aioli
- Crack Sauce
- Chips + Salsa – Medium chips, 1 quart of salsa
There’s also a $10 appetizer pack to feed four people that includes chips, traditional queso, and traditional guacamole.
Barrio is only accepting cash payments at pick up at this time.
If you did order a taco kit for this week, you’ll still pick it up at Barrio Strongsville on 13169 Prospect Rd. from 3-7 p.m. on April 21.
While Barrio remains closed, it announced it will be working nonstop until it can safely reopen “make sure Barrio comes back BETTER than ever! This includes renovations and maintenance to our spaces, new menu updates, and other stuff we know you will love!”
