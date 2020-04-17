BJ’s Wholesale Club designates Appreciation Hour for all first responders, healthcare workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - BJ’s Wholesale Club will now have a designated Appreciation Hour for all first responders and healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis where they will be able to shop at all locations without a membership.
The Appreciation Hour is from 8-9 a.m. on Sundays starting April 19.
First responders will be required to show their badge upon entering the club.
Additionally, BJ’s announced it is offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and healthcare workers.
First responders and healthcare workers can sign up for their complimentary BJ’s membership by visiting the member services desk at their preferred location and showing their badge.
The membership allows the first responders and healthcare workers to shop the club during the designated shopping hour as well as during standard hours of operation at all locations.
“We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”
Additionally, BJ’s has dedicated a shopping hour for members age 60 and over from 8-9 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
BJ’s Wholesale Club also announced the following policy procedures in place during the pandemic:
Team Member Support Initiatives:
- Increased Wages: All hourly team members in its clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked.
- Team Member Relief: Aisle Help, the company’s employee relief fund, is available to team members facing financial hardship and most impacted by the coronavirus
- Team Member Paid Leave: BJ’s issued an emergency paid leave policy to support team members during this time and allow them to stay home if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms or are quarantined.
- Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s checks the temperatures of team members as they report to work in all locations. All team members enter through the designated employee entrance, regardless of start time. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, s/he is not be able to enter and is directed to return home and seek medical care if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.
- Masks and Gloves: Masks and gloves are made available, as supplies permit, to team members who want to wear them.
Health and Safety Measures in Clubs:
- Social Distancing: BJ’s has implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements.
- Capacity Limits in Clubs: BJ’s is limiting the number of members allowed inside clubs at one time. The number of members allowed in clubs varies by location based on the square footage of each club. No more than 20% of a club’s total capacity is allowed in the building at any given time.
BJ’s Charitable Foundation COVID-19 Donations:
- Supporting our Hospitals: The BJ’s Charitable Foundation is committed to nourishing communities and helping families thrive. In addition to the previous $500,000 donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts, the retailer’s foundation will contribute another $500,000 to support hospitals throughout its footprint. In total, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has contributed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, and BJ’s clubs have donated countless items to first responders, healthcare workers and nonprofits to help support their communities.
