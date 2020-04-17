Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District honors Class of 2020 with an in-car ceremony

BRECKSVILLE-BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A socially distanced, commemorative ceremony by the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District honored the Class of 2020 Friday evening.
Seniors lined up inside the entrance of the football stadium, and they slowly entered the stadium while remaining in their cars. The seniors remained in their cars throughout the ceremony.
No one was allowed to leave their cars, and while remaining inside, the Class of 2020 was honored by the playing of the BBHCSD alma mater, this year’s senior class song, and the opportunity to listen to words from the school district leadership.
“Wanted to bring everyone together tonight in a safe, socially distanced manner, for the purpose of honoring the Class of 2020," Superintendent Joelle Magyar said. "While we may not know what the future will hold, one thing is certain: We love our senior class. That’s why we are here, on this last night of illuminating the lights of the stadium to give you the recognition you deserve! We wanted to truly Bee one community!”
Parents and others from the community watched while remaining in their respective cars in the nearby parking lots.
The District said this event was conducted with the full approval and assistance of the community’s public safety officials, who were onsite to help oversee the event.
