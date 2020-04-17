‘By Ohioans, for Ohioans’: Gov. DeWine says he’s communicating with neighboring states, but plan to reopen will be specific to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he is reviewing the recommendations laid out by President Donald Trump to reopen each state, but the Ohio-specific plan will be formulated “by Ohioans, for Ohioans.”
Recent and consistent trends of hospitalizations statewide, as well as an expanding testing capacity, have allowed the Governor to announce intentions to intermittently open parts of Ohio, beginning May 1.
Details of the strategy for reopening non-essential businesses has not yet been shared thoroughly, but Gov. DeWine suggested the future will likely include masks in public, continued social distancing, and even protective gloves.
Gov. DeWine said he has been in constant communication with Kentucky and Indiana about a collaborative reopening effort. A secondary group that the Governor has been advising with includes the Great Lakes states, like Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
“I can just assure you that Ohio’s plan is going to be by Ohioans, for Ohioans because of the fact that we need to recognize the uniqueness of the state of Ohio,” Gov. DeWine stated.
On Thursday, Gov. DeWine said he would like to start the process by opening health care services first so residents can get caught up on medical procedures.
Other businesses that have the ability to keep workers and visitors safe would be next in line to begin opening, DeWine said.
The Governor was not ready to make an announcement regarding schools, which are currently closed into May.
As far as allowing larger public events in the near future, such as concerts and county fairs, Gov. DeWine said they will be much more problematic.
