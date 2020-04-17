Cleveland Clinic doctors and nurses heading to New York to help with the coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Cleveland Clinic doctors and nurses left for New York City Friday morning to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25 caregivers are going to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic officials said they reached out to health systems in New York and Michigan, two of the hardest hit areas in the country, to see if they could provide assistance.
Both states said they are in desperate need of critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, board-certified critical care and emergency medicine physicians, physician assistants and CT and X-ray technicians.
Michigan has reported 2,093 deaths due to COVID-19.
New York has reported a total of 14,636 coronavirus deaths, with 11,477 of those deaths in New York City.
There have been a total of 34,784 coronavirus deaths in the United States; including, 373 here in Ohio.
United Airlines flew the caregivers for free to New York.
