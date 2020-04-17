Cleveland Clinic doctors and nurses will spend weeks at NYC hospital helping with COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of our areas bravest are once again putting others first during this pandemic.
Twenty-five caregivers from the Cleveland Clinic arrived in New York City on Friday.
For the next four weeks, they’re stepping out of their comfort zone, leaving their families behind and lending a helping hand in the epicenter of the coronavirus.
These doctors and nurses know their help is desperately needed at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
“When you sit around and do nothing, I feel like you’re kind of part of the problem,” said Lindsey Fascione.
“Everyone’s going to be an ICU patient there and be on ventilators, so a little bit different from what we do here,’ said Sarah Em.
Those who’ve experienced this already are preparing for the worst. They say it’s not as easy to do your job when you’re factoring in the time needed to put on the necessary personal protective equipment.
Kelly Claridge said, “When you’re seeing your patient on the other side of the glass and you’re not able to help them immediately like you normally could do and run in the room and intervene, it’s very scary cause it feels like you’re losing time to protect yourselves and your loved ones. It’s just not a good feeling.”
It’s a wonderful feeling for Executive Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Hancock, to see the dedication from this group.
Hancock said, “Overwhelmed with the number of people who volunteered to offer up their time and obviously their skill sets.”
The airfare for the doctors and nurses was courtesy of United Airlines. Their food and lodging will be taken care of by New York Presbyterian Hospital.
