Cleveland Clinic says ER visits for heart attack and stroke patients are down 40% because of COVID-19 fears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than treating COVID-19 patients, many hospitals have been eerily quiet. The Cleveland Clinic says they’ve seen a 40 percent decrease in patients coming into the ER for heart attacks and strokes. So, are people just not having them? Dr. Shazam Hussain doesn’t think so.
"Part of the reason we think is that people are a bit afraid of coming to the emergency room,” explained Dr. Hussain, Director of the Cerebral Vascular Center at Cleveland Clinic. “We have had some patients who've said that they felt the symptoms but because of worries about being exposed to the virus or worried about how the hospital might be able to handle it because it might be overwhelmed, they hesitated in coming to the hospital and they got delayed in getting medical attention."
Dr. Hussain says not getting to a hospital in time can lead to permanent disability and even death.
“It can be a very dangerous situation for both a stroke and heart attack it’s something that really needs medical attention right away. We have good treatments for these conditions, but they are limited to the first several hours after the stroke starts, so if you come too late to the hospital you might miss the opportunities to get those treatments.”
Dr. Hussain says they are giving personal protective equipment to caregivers and patients, limiting the amount of people allowed in the ER, restricting visitations and performing temperature checks on everyone who walks in.
"The hospital is well prepared for this. The way that we're screening people coming in the door it's probably even safer than going to say the grocery store,” said Dr. Hussain. “The hospital is a very safe place when it comes to the virus and if you need that medical attention it's the best place to come. They have certain hallways for patients to go down they put masks on the patients so if they did happen to have the virus they're not gonna be spreading it around to other people and making sure that they're doing a good job of cleaning and wiping things down to keep surfaces as sterile and clean as possible to keep everyone protected."
Doctor Hussain said they are working closely with paramedics and they are also taking precautions to protect themselves and patients. If you are having symptoms and think you might be having a medical emergency, don't wait, call 911.
