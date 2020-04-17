CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is inviting guests to celebrate Opening Day for Trails virtually with CEO Brian Zimmerman and expert trail builder Ralph Protano.
The event will be during a Special Hike on Facebook Live this Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m.
Over the last 10 years, Cleveland Metroparks has built more than 40 miles of trails and now has more than 300 miles of trails across 48 communities in Northeast Ohio. Guests can celebrate Opening Day for Trails virtually with Cleveland Metroparks on Facebook Live and learn about what’s new and what’s next on Cleveland Metroparks trails.
The Cleveland Metroparks have remained open during the COVID-19 Pandemic but is encouraging visitors to follow safe practices when visiting the parks:
- Think first: do not use the parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
- Follow best hygiene practices recommended by the CDC including washing hands frequently.
- Practice social distancing: provide other park users with proper space of at least six feet at all times during your visit.
- Prepare for your trip: be prepared for limited access to public restrooms and water fountains that may be closed for your safety.
- Share the trail: share the trail and warn others as you pass.
- Avoid playgrounds: all playgrounds and outdoor fitness stations are closed for safety.
- “Pack in, pack out”: bring a suitable trash bag for any disposable items you may have. Leaving no trash behind helps protect employees.
