Commuter Cast: Tracking the April snow on this First Alert Weather Day

Commuter Cast: Tracking the April snow on this First Alert Weather Day
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Rachel Vadaj | April 17, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 7:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your way to work on this First Alert Weather Day.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak breaks down the latest information as the April snow is expected to fall on your commute:

Commuter Cast: Tracking the April snow on this First Alert Weather Day

Commuter Cast: Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak is tracking the April snow on this First Alert Weather Day.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, April 17, 2020

All indications are that everybody will start out as snow this morning.

The change from snow to a winter mix and then to rain occurs from south to north this afternoon.

A slushy 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall along and north of the US-30 corridor.

Some areas along the lakeshore will stay all snow.

Best opportunity of this will be east of Cleveland and west of a Mansfield to Sandusky line.

19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: System snow/winter mix in the area today

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.