Commuter Cast: Tracking the April snow on this First Alert Weather Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your way to work on this First Alert Weather Day.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak breaks down the latest information as the April snow is expected to fall on your commute:
All indications are that everybody will start out as snow this morning.
The change from snow to a winter mix and then to rain occurs from south to north this afternoon.
A slushy 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall along and north of the US-30 corridor.
Some areas along the lakeshore will stay all snow.
Best opportunity of this will be east of Cleveland and west of a Mansfield to Sandusky line.
