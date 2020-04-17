Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 17, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 17, 2020
By Rachel Vadaj and Chris Anderson | April 17, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 8:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 389 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 8,414 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

