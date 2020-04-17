Cuyahoga County announces plans to help small businesses during coronavirus crisis

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - “Small business is the life blood of our community,” says Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish during the end-of-the-week briefing on coronavirus at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. “We’ve created the Small Business Stabilization Fund. To date, we have raised over $4 million for the fund.”
Budish says the Stabilization Fund complements Cuyahoga County’s Small Business Resource Center website and its call center, which has received more than 375 calls from business owners.
This is the first-ever small business coalition of funders and partners in the county.
“Our goal is to start getting the money into the hands of small businesses during the week of April 27," says Budish. "While the money is great, it’s nowhere near enough to support all the small businesses that need our help.”
KeyBank Business Boost and Build program powered by JumpStart, the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI), the National Development Council, Village Capital Corporation, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, and the Greater Cleveland Partnership/Business Growth Collaborative all contributed.
Grant funds available total $500,000, and loan funds committed to date total more than $3.5 million.
ECDI in partnership with Cuyahoga County will administer the fund.
Grants to small businesses from the Small Business Stabilization Fund will be available starting at $2,500, up to $5,000 based on need, as evaluated by a grant committee composed of small business and banking professionals and supported by Cuyahoga County Department of Development staff.
Loans will also be available through the Stabilization Fund partners, from $5,000, up to $350,000, depending on underwriting.
Small business owners interested in applying for a grant or loan through the Stabilization Fund should fill out the Business Assistance Application. Applications for the first round of grant funding will be open April 17 at 9 a.m. and close Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. Grant applications will be reviewed by the Stabilization Fund Team which includes the Grant Committee.
Grant awards will be announced by Tuesday, April 28 and grant funds will be distributed to businesses starting that week.
Applicants who meet both grant and loan criteria will have the choice of applying for a grant of $2,500 to $5,000 or applying for a larger loan.
Businesses applying for loans will be connected with appropriate lending partners to go through their normal loan underwriting process. A business may apply for a grant and also apply for a loan if their need is greater than the amount of grant funds available to them.
Small business owners can learn more about the Stabilization Fund and resources available to them by calling the Small Business Resource Center at 216-452-9714 or by visiting the Coronavirus Business Resource page on the Cuyahoga County website.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.