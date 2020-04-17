FIRST ALERT DAY: System snow/winter mix in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure near St. Louis this morning will track over the Akron-Canton area this evening. A large swath of moisture is rolling in this morning from west to east. The challenge we have going here this morning is precipitation type and when (or if) a changeover from snow to rain will happen. All indications are that everybody will start out as snow this morning. The change from snow to a winter mix and then to rain occurs from south to north this afternoon. A slushy 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall along and north of the US-30 corridor. Some areas along the lakeshore will stay all snow. Best opportunity of this will be east of Cleveland and west of a Mansfield to Sandusky line. We will be monitoring the radar trends all day. Due to the higher sun angle this time of year, it will be difficult for the snow to stick to pavement during the daylight hours. A light winter mix is in the forecast this evening then the system moves out overnight.