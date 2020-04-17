19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread snow, wintry mix in the area on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system we have talked about all week has arrived, and it is bringing various precipitation types to the area today.
Some areas are seeing snow.
Others, a wintry mix.
Speaking of snow, in case you missed it, here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak explains the difference between precipitation types.
A perfect lesson for today.
The change from mostly snow to a wintry mix and then to rain will occur from south to north this afternoon.
A slushy trace to 3 inches of snow will fall along and north of the US-30 corridor.
Some areas along the lakeshore will stay all snow.
The best opportunity of this will be east of Cleveland and west of a Mansfield to Sandusky line.
We will be monitoring the radar trends all day.
Due to the higher sun angle this time of year, it will be difficult for the snow to stick to pavement during the daylight hours.
A light wintry mix is in the forecast this evening, then the system moves out overnight.
