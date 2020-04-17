19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix ends late this evening, a few lake effect snow showers overnight

By Samantha Roberts | April 17, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 5:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a messy, nasty day!

This system will slowly move out of the area through the evening hours.

By 8:00 PM or so, lakeshore areas will be drying out.

Those of you in our southern counties will be drying out by midnight or so.

Unfortunately, we aren’t totally done with snow just yet.

Models are indicating the development of a round of light lake effect snow after midnight, mainly in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.

Snow will come to an end by dawn tomorrow.

Thankfully, there is no snow in the forecast this weekend.

Saturday will bring us slowly decreasing clouds and highs around 50 degrees.

Showers return on Sunday, as we warm up to near 60 degrees.

No rain is expected until late Sunday afternoon, so you should be able to pencil in some outdoor time on Sunday morning!

