19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix ends late this evening, a few lake effect snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a messy, nasty day!
This system will slowly move out of the area through the evening hours.
By 8:00 PM or so, lakeshore areas will be drying out.
Those of you in our southern counties will be drying out by midnight or so.
Unfortunately, we aren’t totally done with snow just yet.
Models are indicating the development of a round of light lake effect snow after midnight, mainly in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Speaking of snow, in case you missed it, here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak explains the difference between precipitation types.
A perfect lesson for today.
Snow will come to an end by dawn tomorrow.
Thankfully, there is no snow in the forecast this weekend.
Saturday will bring us slowly decreasing clouds and highs around 50 degrees.
Showers return on Sunday, as we warm up to near 60 degrees.
No rain is expected until late Sunday afternoon, so you should be able to pencil in some outdoor time on Sunday morning!
