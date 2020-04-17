418 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio; at least 9,107 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 418 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 9,107 cases reported statewide; an increase in 693 new positive tests over a 24-hour period.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Friday to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. DeWine said he still intends to let the stay-at-home order expire on May 1 before beginning the process of gradually lifting statewide restrictions.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 249 cases and 17 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 2,424 hospitalizations reported on Friday, 740 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,383, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.