Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns say the newest trade rumors about star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are false. Paul DePodesta, the team's chief strategy officer, dismissed a report that the team has had trade talks with the Minnesota Vikings about Beckham. DePodesta said the team is trying to put a championship core of players together and are not looking to deal a player of Beckham's caliber. The flashy 27-year-old Beckham struggled with injuries last season after arriving in a trade from the New York Giants. DePodesta said he has no reason to believe Beckham isn't happy in Cleveland.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have the top pick in the draft and they're looking to repeat their history. The previous time they picked first was 2003, when a new head coach was looking for a quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer was available. This time around, second-year coach Zac Taylor is looking for a quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is available. It'll be a shock if the Bengals pass on the quarterback with Ohio roots. They're hoping to upgrade at receiver, linebacker and offensive line later in the draft.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are expected to finally address the giant hole on their offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft. Cleveland needs a starting left tackle and there are plenty of good choices in this upcoming draft, which will be a virtual experience for teams and fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Browns own the No. 10 overall pick and seven overall. They signed right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and plan to keep him there. Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs are two possibilities at left tackle. The Browns also need linebackers after choosing not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Ohio State basketball player D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette. The 6-foot-2 guard from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Marquette's statement announcing Carton’s addition didn’t indicate whether he was planning to seek a waiver enabling him to play for his new team immediately. Carton averaged 10.4 points and played 20 games for Ohio State this season but announced last month he was leaving the team because of mental health issues. Carton was rated as the nation’s No. 34 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona misses baseball. He's not alone. The Cleveland Indians manager is intrigued by some of the options being discussed by Major League Baseball to start a season on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred has floated the possibility that teams could be sequestered and play in Arizona. Francona lives in the Phoenix area and said whenever MLB decides to get things going it will be because the country is getting closer to normalcy. Francona said he could envision playing in empty stadiums and he wouldn't bat an eye if the World Series is played in a neutral site.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The PGA Tour has scrapped its contract to hold annual golf tournaments at a resort owned by billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after turnout lagged and federal prosecutors eyed the lavish retreat. The Greenbrier resort issued a statement Thursday saying it came to an agreement with the Tour to cancel this year’s tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic and to end future golf contests scheduled at the resort through 2026. The tournament has struggled to draw fanfare after moving from summer to fall. The resort and its nonprofit financial arm also were included in a federal investigation of the governor's finances.