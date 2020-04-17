Homicide investigation underway after 94-year-old Cleveland man was beaten to death in his West Side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after as 94-year-old man in a wheelchair with preexisting medical conditions was beaten to death in his West Side home, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were called to the 4100 block of Plymouth Road for a welfare check on a 94-year-old man around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday after his family members had not been able to reach him.
Officers and EMS went inside the home where they found the victim down, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and brought him to their facility to investigate.
The report said the CCMEO conducted an examination and investigation on Thursday and ruled the victim’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head and body.
The Homicide Unit was notified, and they continue to investigate, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be given to crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
