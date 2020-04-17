Laketran delivering free weekly bag of groceries to Lake County seniors during coronavirus crisis

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Laketran is helping provide temporary relief to Lake County seniors in need of home-delivered groceries during the coronavirus crisis thanks to a partnership with the Council on Aging, Lake County Board of Commissioners, Lifeline, RSVP, and United Way of Lake County.
Laketran said it is their way to give a hand to the most vulnerable population being encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing per Governor Mike DeWine’s orders.
The program will deliver basic groceries to the households with a senior 60 years of age or older who live in Lake County and are unable to go grocery shopping themselves and don’t have someone to shop for them.
Laketran said one pre-selected bag of groceries will be given to seniors for free per week, but donations will be accepted from those who are able to contribute.
The items will be chosen based on the availability in stores, and may include fresh fruits, vegetables, rice, or pasta.
Items donated by the Council on Aging through contributions from Life Brand Cowboy Church and United Way of Lake County will also be in the bag, according to Laketran.
Seniors can get these groceries by calling Lifeline at 211 between 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, or the Council of Aging at (440) 205-8111 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Requests must be in by 2 p.m. on Monday for Tuesday delivery or by 2 p.m. on Wednesday for Thursday delivery.
Laketran said callers will be asked to complete a quick questionnaire over the phone.
Laketran will then deliver the pre-bagged groceries with the help of RSVP staff and volunteers.
Helpers will then knock to alert the household of the delivery.
According to Laketran, drivers will not go inside the home, but they may place the bag inside if needed.
If no one answers the door, the home will receive a phone call alert.
“We’re happy to provide such a valuable service to some of our most vulnerable Lake County residents at this time of national emergency,” said Ben Capelle, Chief Executive Officer of Laketran.
United Way of Lake County is funding the program from donations raised from the Lake County Relief Fund, which helps support the Lake County community during the pandemic.
The funds donated by United Way of Lake County are being matched by funding from the Lake County Board of Commissioners Senior Services Levy.
“Many agencies are working outside of their typical functions to help meet the needs of seniors,” said Alyea Barajas, Senior Services Coordinator for the Board of Lake County Commissioners. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to collaborate on this effort and hopefully provide some relief to those most vulnerable.”
According to Jean Sency, United Way of Lake County Vice President of Community Relations, “This program is exactly why we established our Lake County Relief Fund. A full 100% of funds raised are being put back into our community in support of services like this. We’re working hard to support our partner agencies and other local human service agencies during the pandemic to both identify and fund programs that address the critical needs of our community.”
“If you have the means to do so, your donation is needed now more than ever,” said Sency.
Donations to the Lake County Relief Fund can be made online at uwlc.org, by texting LCRelief to 44321 or by mailing a check payable to United Way of Lake County to: United Way of Lake County, Att: Relief Fund, 9285 Progress Pkwy, Mentor, OH 44060.
In further response to the coronavirus crisis, Laketran has suspended fare collection on all trips until April 30.
