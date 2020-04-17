ManorCare responds to criticism over COVID-19 cluster at Parma nursing home

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - As the total number of COVID-19 cases climbs at a Parma nursing home, family members and loved ones are again demanding more information and transparency from the facility.
According to the most recent numbers published by the Ohio Department of Health, ManorCare Health Services of Parma has seen a total of 36 cases, including residents and staff.
Several family members and interested parties have reached out to 19 News, asking us to shed more light on the situation.
One e-mailer claims staffing issues, due to the outbreak, have forced a family member to start showering by herelf at the facility. He also said the family has had difficulty reaching the resident by phone.
Another e-mailer said when they requested information from the facility, they were told, “We will get back to you.”
“We do feel we have the right processes in place to help contain and minimize the spread of the virus,” said Julie Beckert, assistant vice president of Toledo-based ManorCare. “We had a team working with them – making calls and setting up facetime interactions.”
She added that families have been notified “very regularly,” and that additional staff have been enlisted to handle phone calls.
Beckert emphasized that they can only release information to responsible parties and those with power of attorney.
“It is my belief that facilities are doing everything they can to communicate with families,” said Cuyahoga County Health Director Terry Allan. “But there will be frustrations.”
Paula Mueller, the founder and president of Elderly Advocates, has been in contacted with families who have loved ones at the Parma facility.
“They found out from multiple sources that there were multiple cases,” she said. “We want to know... to make the best decisions for our family members.”
