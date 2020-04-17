Medical director breaks down coronavirus case information for Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County's curve (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 8:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Friday morning.

Dr. Heidi Gullett, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s medical director, as well as Commissioner Terry Allan, reserve Friday’s press conferences to provide detailed statistics and insight into the region’s patients, which has now surpassed 1,330 cases countywide, per Ohio Department of Health data.

The ages of those individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 ranges from 1 week to 101 years old.

Up to 13% of the individuals from Cuyahoga County who were tested have the coronavirus.

