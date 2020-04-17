Mentor schools have pushed to make online learning work for the district

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - In Mentor, kindergartners through the 12th grader are online, learning and making the best of a very difficult situation.
Mentor Schools Superintendent William Porter was quick to point out that he realizes how fortunate they are in the district that every single student had the ability to go home with a device that connects them to their teacher.
“The teachers and students are comfortable with the technology and the parents have been supportive, so we’ve been lucky all the way around,” Porter said.
As well as the program has rolled out, there is no substitution for students actually being in the classroom and that has led to some hope, after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would slowly re-open for business in two weeks.
Porter is hopeful, but skeptical, about the schools re-opening if only from a social distancing aspect.
He believes, it may be too much to ask.
“Especially if you think about elementary schools lunch, rooms, recess, standing in line, moving groups of students around the buildings, and even riding the buses,” he said.
So they press on, students who are part of a federal program and rely on the school for breakfast and lunch are picking packed meals up at the high school.
Students who are without WiFi at home were given hot spots, that the Mentor Public Library donated, so the learning continues, specifically, learning to adapt.
“Students are showing and demonstrating knowledge in different ways through a lot of digital or video projects,” Porter said, “But it would be hard to say that they’re gaining quite as much information this way, but they are working hard at their end.”
And like every school, much has been lost, including the final curtain for the senior class, spring sports and activities.
Prom and graduation have been tentatively rescheduled for late July.
We’ll see.
“Its heartbreaking for our seniors, the class of 2020 deserves so much more," Porter said.
