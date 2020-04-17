More than 5% of Ohio’s workforce is unemployed during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released new information on Friday morning detailing the unemployment situation statewide during the coronavirus crisis.
Ohio’s unemployment rate in March was 5.5%, an increase from 4.1% in February, according to the ODJFS.
Approximately 39,700 nonagricultural wage and salary workers lost their jobs over the month of March, bringing the total number of unemployed laborers to 314,000.
The majority of the jobs lost in March, approximately 36,600 in total, were in the leisure and hospitality industry.
The state of Ohio has paid $227 million to more than 271,000 residents who filed for unemployment in the past four weeks.
In an attempt to balance the health of Ohioans and level out the state’s economy, Gov. Mike DeWine suggested on Thursday that he intends on gradually lifting restrictions to allow people to get back to work.
