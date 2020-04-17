North Olmsted soccer coach sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School soccer coach was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy.
Joseph Zarycki appeared via video due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Macedonia man pleaded guilty in March to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Zarycki, 37, was arrested by Streetsboro police on Dec. 24, 2019.
A security guard caught them in the back of a car in the 100 block of Miller Parkway.
Police said he met the teen on Grindr. The boy claimed he was 19 on the app.
Statement from North Olmsted Schools
“Mr. Zarycki has been associated with our Boys Soccer Program for a number of years. As far as I know, he has performed well and we have not received any complaints or referrals about anything related to his behavior on or off the soccer field. This is a serious allegation and he will be immediately suspended from all coaching activities and put on administrative leave pending the investigation. During this time Mr. Zarycki will not be permitted to be on our campus nor have any interaction with any of our students. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all state and local policies regarding any disciplinary action that may result from this incident.”
