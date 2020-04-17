489 Ohio state inmates, 184 jail staff members test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The amount of Ohio inmates and staff members at state correctional facilities continue to increase dramatically, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation.
As of April 16, 489 inmates and 184 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Four inmates from the Pickaway Correctional Institution and one jail guard at the Marion facility have died as a result of COVID-19.
An additional 781 inmates in state prisons are waiting for test results.
Twenty of the 28 prisons in Ohio are currently under full quarantine.
The Governor approved the release of more than 100 eligible and non-violent inmates to create more space in the prison facilities. He also announced on Friday that several inmates have been granted sentencing commutations.
