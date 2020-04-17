Parma Heights mayor announces pay changes for police, fire and city workers

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights Mayor Mike Byrne announced pay cuts that will affect several city employees.
In a statement, Byrne outlined the financial plan, which has drawn the ire of local first responders.
“This week I took action to reduce expenses by furloughing employees, reducing my salary, cabinet member salaries, work hours for city employees," Byrne said. "Additionally, to streamline payroll, changes will be made so that all employees are paid the same week. For clarification purposes, you should know that police and fire department personnel will receive Emergency Responder pay, three weeks overtime, and shift differential pay in their next paycheck. I am confident this is sound and responsible financial management of residents’ tax dollars and prudent stewardship in these trying financial times.”
Parma Heights Firefighters Local 1690 offered their response on Facebook:
“First I want to commend all the Parma Heights Firefighters for your professionalism during this time of risk to you and your families," President, IAFF Local 1690 Jerald Miluk said. “Thank you for all you do. We have received notice today that Mayor Byrne and the City have decided to ‘Thank’ the Firefighters and Police by docking one weeks pay. This is happening next week. Stay Safe.”
