Parma Heights mayor announces pay changes for police, fire and city workers

“This week I took action to reduce expenses by furloughing employees, reducing my salary, cabinet member salaries, work hours for city employees," Byrne said. "Additionally, to streamline payroll, changes will be made so that all employees are paid the same week. For clarification purposes, you should know that police and fire department personnel will receive Emergency Responder pay, three weeks overtime, and shift differential pay in their next paycheck. I am confident this is sound and responsible financial management of residents’ tax dollars and prudent stewardship in these trying financial times.”