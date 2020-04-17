Police: Woman stabbed 70-year-old stranger during assault inside Akron grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested an Akron woman for an apparent unprovoked attack on a 70-year-old shopper.
According to Akron police, officers arrived to the Save A Lot store on South Arlington Street on Thursday morning for reports of a disturbance inside.
Police arrived and found Gabrielle Bennett in the store throwing canned goods at the front windows, causing them to shatter.
Witnesses told police that the 25-year-old was working through the store earlier with a small knife.
While investigating, a 70-year-old victim was found in the back of the store with a stab wound to the back.
The female victim said she doesn’t know Bennett, but she was approached by her and then stabbed in the back, according to police.
The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment to minor injuries.
Bennett was booked at the Summit County Jail and charged with felonious assault and vandalism.
